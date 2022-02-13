UVU gets much needed win on the road at Grand Canyon 58-50

21 hours ago Brice Larson

Madison Grange drives down the lane against GCU (Photo courtesy of UVU Athletics).

Junior guard Madison Grange led the way for the Wolverines with 20 points, while junior center Josie Williams recorded her 16th double-double of the season with 11 points and 11 rebounds. UVU defeated Grand Canyon in Phoenix 58-50 for a much-needed win breaking their two-game losing streak. 

“I’m so proud of this team and the effort they left out on the court tonight,” said UVU head coach Dan Nielson. “We had a lot of people contribute and do a lot of things that don’t show up in the box score. Everyone stepped up tonight.”

The Lopes started the game off shooting a blistering 66% from beyond the arc as they took a 16-14 lead after the first quarter. 

In the second quarter, GCU led 20-18 before finishing the last five and a half minutes of the first half without a single bucket. During that stretch, the Wolverines were able to score 9 points to put them up 27-20 at the halfway point. 

UVU was able to control the second half of play thanks to the savvy play of Grange scoring four straight points to add to the Wolverines’ second-half lead. UVU would finish the third quarter with a bucket from Williams to put them up 40-31 heading into the fourth quarter. 

Late in the final stanza of play, the Lopes made a run after finding themselves down 17 points to battle back to make it just a five-point deficit. Time was not on their side however, as UVU was able to score a few more buckets to seal their fifth conference win of the season. 

UVU improves to 10-12 overall and 5-6 in WAC play. They will continue their road trip Saturday, Feb. 12, in Las Cruces, New Mexico as they take on the Aggies at 12 pm MST. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+. 

