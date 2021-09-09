UVU falls to in state rival Weber State in five sets

The Utah Valley volleyball team lost on the road against Weber State 3-2 on Wednesday, Sep. 8.

UVU falls to 1-4 on the season after the road loss to their in-state rival.

The Wolverines lost a hard fought first set 26 to 24 after falling behind early.

The second set started off back-and-forth early on but UVU was able to get block assists to help them take a 20-12 lead. The Wolverines went into cruise control, winning the second set 25-16 and knotting the game at 1-1.

Through the first two sets senior outside hitter Kazna Tanuvasa led the team with nine total kills. As a team the Wolverines had 33 digs, a .221 hitting percentage, and 12 block assists compared to just two from WSU.

The third set was tight and included both teams going on small runs as the set was tied 15-15. The Wolverines were then able to go on a 5-1 run and take a 20-16 lead. WSU kept fighting and came back within one as the Wolverines held a 23-22 lead. UVU was able to thwart a complete WSU comeback, going on to win the set 25-22 and taking a 2-1 lead.

Tanuvasa continued to lead the team with 14 total kills and sophomore setter Abbie Miller had 22 assists through the first three sets.

The Wolverines struggled early in the fourth set finding themselves down 7-3. Following a timeout by UVU the team was able to rally and tie the set 8-8. UVU was unable to keep the momentum however and WSU was able to pull away, ultimately winning the set 25-19 and tying the game 2-2.

In the fifth and final set, UVU once again got off to a slow start as they went down 11-4. However the Wolverines stayed persistent as they went on a 5-1 run now only trailing 12-9. WSU put the nail in the coffin and won the set 15-11 as the Wolverines lost the match 3-2.

Tanuvasa led the team with 23 kills and Miller led the team with 31 assists. As a team the Wolverines had 64 kills, a .272 hitting percentage, 60 assists, and 18 block assists.

The Wolverines next game will be at the NAU tournament against Arizona State on Friday, Sep. 10, at 10:30 a.m. MT. and can be streamed on ESPN+.