Utah Valley loses first game of series to California Baptist

10 hours ago Ryan Miller

Utah Valley's four-game winning streak came to an end as they lost to California Baptist on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Photo courtesy of UVU Athletics)

Utah Valley women’s soccer team lost to California Baptist on Thursday, March 11, at home with a score of 2-1.

UVU falls to 6-3-1 on the season and 5-2 in conference play. CBU improves to 7-1-1 and 5-1 in conference as they are now in first place in the WAC. 

The first half had a lot of action starting with a corner kick by the Wolverines that ended in a goal by junior forward Julianna Carter at the 16:19 mark, the goal was assisted on by freshman midfielder Nicole Ray. Shortly after the Wolverines’ goal, California Baptist was able to take advantage of their aggressive play style and break through the Wolverine defense for two goals within two minutes of each other. 

Neither team was able to score in the second half of the game as the Wolverines’ fell 2-1. For the game, UVU had eight shots and three shots on goal. CBU had 11 shots and seven shots on goal. Redshirt senior goalkeeper Isabel Jones-Dawe finished with four saves for UVU.

The Wolverines’ next game will be a rematch against CBU at home on Saturday, March 13, at 1 p.m. MT. The game will be aired on the WAC Digital Network.

