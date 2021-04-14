RSL legend Beckerman takes the helm as men’s soccer coach

Former Real Salt Lake star midfielder Kyle Beckerman will replace Greg Maas as head coach of the Utah Valley men’s soccer team. His appointment was announced officially in a press conference on Monday, April 12, 2021.

“I’m very excited to be joining Utah Valley University and can’t wait to get started coaching this team,” Beckerman said. “This program already has a solid foundation and I know we can accomplish big things with the support of president Tuminez, Jared Sumsion, and our 12th Wolverines. One of the most rewarding parts of my career was when I had the opportunity to help mentor my teammates in leading by example and sharing the knowledge I’ve gained over the years. I’m looking forward to stepping into that role full time and dedicating myself to developing these young student-athletes into better players and people.”

Beckerman will take over for Maas who announced his resignation last month. Maas started the men’s soccer program at UVU and coached the team since their inaugural season in 2014. Since then, he has built the program into one of the premiere Division I programs in the region and led the team to a 67-44-10 record during that time.

The program will be in competent hands, said university officials, noting that Beckerman brings the added benefit of being a household name in Utah sports.

“We’ve watched Kyle Beckerman for many years and knew he had a bright future in coaching,” athletics director Jared Sumsion said. “He’s beloved in the soccer world and in the state of Utah. He’s the perfect fit for our program now and into the future.”

“Kyle Beckerman knows what passion and excellence in soccer mean,” said university president Astrid Tuminez. “His experience as a professional player and his outstanding character make me so excited to have him as a leader at UVU. I believe that he will inspire our entire community — student-athletes, staff and faculty. And he will, for sure, bring men’s soccer to the next level.”

Beckerman grew up in Maryland, but spent the vast majority of his playing career in the west. He played for the Colorado Rapids from 2002-2007, then for Real Salt Lake from 2007 until his retirement in 2020.

He was added to the MLS All-Star Game roster when it was held in Sandy in 2009 and led RSL to an MLS Cup championship later that same year.

Beckerman also played for the United States National Team from 2007-2016. He appeared in 58 total games for the US and scored one goal in international play.

He will take over for a team that struggled to find consistency this past season, finishing with a 3-4 record and having five games canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pending any offseason additions or subtractions, Beckerman will inherit a team with 13 upperclassmen as they try to turn things around this fall.

