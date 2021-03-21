Rebels top Wolverines 1-0 in overtime

16 hours ago Ryan Miller

UVU lost to UNLV on a penalty kick on Friday, March 19, 2021. (Photo by Erik Flores, UVU Marketing)

The Utah Valley men’s soccer team lost to UNLV on Friday, March 19, on the road in overtime 1-0. 

After the first half, the game was tied 0-0. The Wolverines were able to get three shots with one being on goal. The Rebels also had three shots in the half with two being on goal.  

Both teams were able to get more shots in the second half, with the Wolverines getting seven shots with four on goal. UNLV had eight shots with five on goal. Despite the increased shot attempts by both teams, neither team was able to score in the second half. 

In overtime, the Wolverines picked up a penalty that led to a penalty kick for the Rebels. Bailey Letherman made the kick for the Rebels to give UNLV the 1-0 win. 

For the game, UVU finished with 10 shots and five on goal. Junior forward Zahir Vazquez, sophomore forward Aaron Nixon, and redshirt junior midfielder Jojea Kwizera each finished with two shots on goal to lead the team. Redshirt senior goalkeeper Joseph Wheelwright finished the game with seven saves. 

The Wolverines record falls to 1-2 on the season. The Wolverines’ next game will be on Monday, March 22, at 2 p.m. MT at home against Dixie State. 

