Orem Owlz announce move to Northern Colorado

On Nov. 30, Orem’s minor league baseball team announced that they will move to Windsor, Colorado for 2021 and officially become the Northern Colorado (NoCo) Owlz.

The Owlz will join the Pioneer League, a new partner league for the MLB. The eight teams in the Pioneer League will play a 92 game schedule.

Jeff Katofsky, the owner of the Owlz, appreciates years of continued support from the Orem community, while looking forward to the new opportunity with excitement.

“This departure is bittersweet. We have been fortunate to spend the last 15 years in Utah, and are so grateful for the support the Orem fans, community, and corporate partners have shown us. However, we look forward to serving the Northern Colorado community and providing high-level competition and affordable family fun, alongside youth sports and entertainment,” Katofsky said in a news release.

As part of the move, the Owlz will inherit a new sports complex in Windsor. The 118 acre sports complex and retail development is currently under construction and is scheduled to fully open in 2022.

While Orem has been the Owlz home for the last 15 years, the move to Colorado has been in the works for a while. In 2018, the Owlz planned to move to Pueblo, Colorado, but in the end, that deal fell through.

Despite the difficulties that come along with a move of this stature, the NoCo Owlz and Katofsky are looking to make the most of the changes to their environment, as well as their addition to the Pioneer League.

“This new MLB Partnership League lays a strong foundation for a revamped Pioneer League, and we look forward to competing with fellow teams — and hopefully winning a championship — next season,” said Katofsky.

Connor is a public relations major. He is a wannabe golfer, loves to play the piano, and enjoys trying new dessert places and bakeries with his wife.