Men’s soccer rallies in second half and earns spot in WAC tournament

Wolverines score two unanswered goals in the second half for a 2-1 win in their regular season finale.

The Utah Valley Wolverines complete the second half comeback and defeat the California Baptist Lancers 2-1 in the Wolverines final game at Clyde Field this season.

Despite trailing the majority of the game, the Wolverines outshot the Lancers 18-4 and put more shots on goal with 10 opposed to the Lancers 2. The Wolverines attempted four corners and the Lancers attempted zero which proved to be an important aspect of this match.

The Lancers found the back of the net late in the first half. In the 38th minute the lancers sent a cross low and across the box passing two Wolverines finding Bryan Iliohan for an easy tap in after putting a move on the keeper.

In the 75th minute the Wolverines tied the match after a corner kick was awarded to the Wolverines. Alejandra Silva sent in a high cross across the box and Nico Torres put his head on the ball delivering a powerful header to the back of the net tying the game at 1-1.

Late in the match with the Wolverines hunting for another score Elijah Gozo made a run down the sideline to the end of the field, then made a through ball to Mark Andros at the top of the box and Andros fired a shot to the bottom left corner of the net, barley making its way part the keeper.

The Wolverines will now travel to Riverside, California for the WAC tournament. The Wolverines first match will be on Wednesday in the quarter finals round.

