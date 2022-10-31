Men’s soccer defeats Utah Tech 1-0 at home in rivalry win

The Wolverines get the best of the Utah Tech Trailblazers with a 1-0 win in the Old Hammer rivalry

The Utah Valley University Wolverines shut out the Utah Tech Trailblazers in the 2022 edition of the Old Hammer Rivalry. With the win the Wolverines improve to 5-7-1 and 3-4 in conference play, landing them seventh in the WAC standings.

“You have to learn how to win games and this is a tough team, Utah Tech,” said Kyle Beckerman, UVU’s head coach. “They gave everything they got which we knew they would, but proud of the boys to get the win.”

The only goal of the match came in the 33rd minute as Sophomore Alejandro Silva received a pass, took his space making his way to the box, and fired a shot in the bottom left corner finding the back of the net.

The Wolverines out-shot the Trailblazers 8-5 and in shots on goal 3-1. Goalkeeper Jason Smith made one save on the lone shot on goal he faced, recording a clean sheet in the win, his fourth of the season.

UVU will travel to Las Vegas for their next game against University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Sunday in an important WAC matchup as the regular season starts winding down.

For a full team schedule and more information visit gouvu.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related