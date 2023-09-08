Faith Webber’s hat trick leads UVU over No. 19 USC

Reading Time: 2 minutes This article recaps the 3-2 win by UVU Women’s Soccer over No. 19 USC on Thursday. Sept. 7th. Read highlights and quotes from the team.

After losing three of their last four games, the Wolverines defeated the No. 19 USC Trojans 3-2 to secure their third win of the season.

In the 12th minute, forward Faith Webber fired a shot from her right into the top left corner of the box to put the Wolverines ahead early. But Webber wanted more.

In the 51st minute, Webber would sneak behind the defender and put the ball in the net to give the Wolverines a 2-0 lead over the nationally ranked Trojans.

Just nine minutes later, Webber would use a perfectly placed free kick from Heather Stainbrook to secure her third goal of the match.

Webber now has eight goals on the season and 22 total as a Wolverine.

“We know what it takes to beat a team like this,” Webber said. “We did everything we could for the team and we will do that going forward.”

This was also the debut for junior keeper CJ Graham, who stepped in for Idalia Serrano, and Leah Wolf, who had done the keeping duties for the Wolverines this season.

Graham finished with six saves and allowed two goals.

The big storyline from this game was the number of offside penalties the Trojans committed. Through just 75 minutes of play, the Trojans committed six offside s violations, which proved to be pivotal in their loss.

Despite the substantial number, the Trojans would do their best to keep their ranked status alive.

Just 50 seconds after Webber secured her hat trick, USC would score their first goal of the game.

In the 77th minute, the Trojans scored again, trimming the Wolverine lead to just 3-2.

But the 3-0 start was just enough of a cushion to defeat the Trojans, moving them to 3-2 on the season and the Wolverines improving to 3-3-1.

“Third time in program history this program has beaten a top-25 team and I am really proud of the effort every single player put in today,” head coach Chris Lemay said. “Everyone left it all on the field and thats what it takes to win these types of games.”

This type of win is a great resume builder for the Wolverines, not only defeating a ranked opponent but defeating USC, who defeated No. 4 Duke earlier this season in North Carolina. This gives the Wolverines an edge in potential matchups for seeding in the NCAA Tournament.

UVU will travel to Long Beach as they take on Long Beach State on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 2 p.m. MDT.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

