A conversation with UVU’s newest associate athletic director

“Being a student-athlete takes a lot,” said Glass. “They must learn to balance personal life, academics, athletics, and their mental health, all while still trying to enjoy the college experience. Thankfully, our student-athletes have resources and a great support system here to help them during their matriculation at UVU, as well as once they transition into the real world.”

Athletic director Jared Sumsion announced that Shyandrea Glass has been hired as an associate athletic director for student-athlete academic services, diversity & inclusion.

Glass joins UVU after six years at Jackson State University in Mississippi, first as an academic counselor and most recently as assistant athletic director for academics.

“We are thrilled to welcome Shy to the Wolverine family,” Sumsion said. “She has a clear vision and is committed to the success of our student-athletes … Shy has already made a tremendous impact on our student-athletes and staff.”

Glass responded to questions from The Review about her new role with the university. The following transcript has been edited slightly for clarity.

TR: What made you choose to work for UVU?

Glass: “I accepted the position because during the interview process they made me feel welcomed … It was like I was having a conversation about what I do and what they do here instead of an interview. Once I arrived on campus, I instantly felt like I was a part of the team and that we were all family.”

TR: What most excites you about your new role?

Glass: “I am excited to work with the administration, coaches, student-athletes, and support staff to continue empowering student-athletes and preparing them for life after college.”

TR: What do you hope to accomplish during your time here?

Glass: “I plan to continue to grow as a leader, assist our staff to get to the next level in their career, provide our student-athletes with the resources they need to become modern citizens in our community, and to continue our academic excellence tradition.”

TR: Are there any moments that you feel have defined your career, either at Jackson State or previously?

Glass: “Seeing my student-athletes walk across the stage being accepted into graduate school, having a job and/or starting their own business, and playing professionally lets me know that my hard work was not in vain.”

TR: What should students know about the life of a student-athlete?

Glass: “Being a student-athlete takes a lot. They must learn to balance personal life, academics, athletics, and their mental health, all while still trying to enjoy the college experience. Thankfully, our student-athletes have resources and a great support system here to help them during their matriculation at UVU, as well as once they transition into the real world.”

Editor-in-Chief

Bridger Beal-Cvetko is a junior at Utah Valley University where he is studying journalism. He has been with The Review since 2019, where he has covered the UVU men’s basketball team and the softball team during his time as Sports Editor. Bridger has also worked as a producer for ESPN 960 AM. Aside from sports, Bridger is an ardent cinephile, and loves reading fantasy and science fiction novels.