Despite outshooting BYU 10-8 in the third edition of the UCCU Crosstown Clash, the UVU women’s soccer team was defeated 3-0. Nadia Gomes scored the only goal in the first half, while Elise Flake and Bizzy Bowen scored in the second half for BYU. The Wolverines are still winless against their crosstown rivals.

A foul gave BYU a free kick just outside the penalty area on the right side and Gomes prepared to take it with her left foot. The curling ball went past everybody and before UVU keeper Brooklyn Nielsen could catch a glimpse of the ball, it was in the back of the net. The goal was Gomes’ fourth of the season, which leads the Cougars.

“We played against a really good team,” UVU head coach Chris Lemay said. “A couple of bounces go a little bit differently and it’s a closer game.”

Elise Flake took the ball outside the left of the penalty area and cut inside to fire a low shot into the bottom right corner to double the Cougar’s lead in the 55th minute. The Cougars kept up the aggressive play, and reaped the rewards in the 59th minute when Bizzy Bowen’s shot took a deflection off UVU defender Amanda Mangelson into the back of the net, putting the score line to 3-0. UVU’s best chance came when a low cross came across the face of goal, but was just outside the reach of Sydney Fitzpatrick’s foot.

UVU did its part in keeping BYU keeper Hannah Clark busy, forcing a total of five saves. Breanna DeWaal had three shots for the Wolverines, while Tori Smith and Leesa Stowe each had two.

“I’m most disappointed that they didn’t get the rewards I think they deserved,” Lemay said. “I thought their play was better than a 3-0 game. I thought we had a couple of decent chances.”

Despite the defeat, Lemay said overall he is proud of the team, and said the team will be tough once conference play arrives in October.

The loss drops UVU’s record to 3-8, with four consecutive losses, while BYU improves its record to 3-4-3. The Wolverines will look to snap the losing streak Saturday Sept. 30 against Seattle. This will be the final home non-conference match.