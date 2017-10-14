Photo by Devan Bennett

Breanna DeWaal scored the golden goal in overtime and UVU (7-10, 3-1) defeated the UTRGV Vaqueros (7-6-3, 2-1-1) 2-1 on senior night at Clyde Field. After having suffered four defeats in overtime during the season, the Wolverines overcome their extra period struggles Saturday night. UVU has now won three consecutive matches.

“We had been in that position, going into overtime, a number of times,” UVU head coach Chris Lemay said. “I thought that we came out and looked like we were hungry to try and go win the game.”

The game winner came after Libby Weber sent the ball into the box from midfield. The ball was initially headed back to DeWaal at the top of the penalty area from a UTRGV defender, but after controlling the ball, DeWaal sent in a curling shot with her right foot that hit the right side of the net, giving the Wolverines the victory.

Late in the second half in the 83rd minute, Vaquero forward Sarah Bonney ran down a ball on the right side of the penalty area, proceeded to cut it back to her left and beat UVU goalkeeper Brooklyn Nielsen to tie the match 1-1. The Wolverines almost responded minutes later, but DeWaal’s long-distance effort went off the left post.

Tori Smith opened the scoring in the 17th minute when Breanna McCarter crossed the ball from the right side into the penalty area and Smith smashed a one-time shot into the back of the net. Smith has now scored in three consecutive matches and McCarter has also assisted or scored in three consecutive matches.

UVU outshot UTRGV 19-7 during the match, with an 8-2 shots on goal advantage. The Wolverines earned 13 corner kicks compared to the Vaqueros’ one. Nielsen played the entire match in goal for the Wolverines, saving one shot.

“I feel like we are starting to hit our stride at a good time in the season,” Lemay said. “There’s a positive energy about this team.”

Next match for UVU is on Oct. 20 against Grand Canyon, which will be the final home match of the season. After that the team will travel to Cal State Bakersfield on Oct. 22.