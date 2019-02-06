Coming off their best year since 2013, UVU’s softball team is gearing up for another great season.



In 2016, the Wolverines finished with an abysmal 9-43 record, and failed to win a single game on their home field. UVU subsequently hired head coach TJ Hubbard to turn the team around, and he was able to do just that. In 2017, Hubbard’s first year, the team improved to 16-24, with an impressive 11-3 home record.



Caragh Morris won WAC Freshman of the Year and Lauren Frailey won WAC Pitcher of the Year. Morris and Frailey as well as third baseman Brittney Vansway were all honored as a part of the All-WAC teams.



Last season, in 2018, the team continued to improve, ending the year 21-31. They also recorded the best conference record in school history, going 10-4 and earning Ward WAC Conference Coach of the Year. Makayla Shadle won WAC Pitcher of the Year and Peyton Angulo won WAC Freshman of the Year. Both made the All-WAC teams along with second baseman Lyndsay Steverson and outfielder Brianna Moeller. Steverson led the team with 11 home runs and 44 RBIs, while Moeller was the team leader in batting average (.346) and total runs (34).



On the preseason coaches poll, UVU finished 4th in the conference with Angulo and Steverson on the Preseason All-WAC Team. However, if they build on their previous two seasons and continue to break expectations, they could end the season with a winning record and even claim the WAC title in May.



This season, the softball team kicked off the year with the 2019 Marruci Desert Classic in Las Vegas, Nev. On Feb. 15-17, they will return to Las Vegas for another tournament, the Boyd Gaming Rebel Classic before heading to the Red Desert Classic on March 1-3. Their first home game will be the “Crosstown Clash,” where they host rival BYU on the Wolverine Softball Field on March 26. The WAC Softball Championships will be held on May 8-11.

