The UVU women’s volleyball team put themselves in a tough spot early on Saturday afternoon against the New Mexico State University Aggies after trailing two sets to zero. They did not go into panic mode as they fought their way to a comeback victory in five sets.

Though the Wolverines dropped the first two sets by scores of 25-21 and 25-19, they came out dominant in the third set, leading 4-12, and going on to win the set 15-25. It was much of the same at the beginning of the fourth set for UVU as they rallied off the first seven points, but narrowly escaped with a 23-25 win in the set.

In the deciding fifth set, the Aggies took control leading 10-5. The Wolverines stayed calm and collective, eventually tying it at 11. The Wolverines and Aggies continued to trade points as the fifth set was tied all the way to the 20th point.

Tied at 20 all, Makaila Jarema finished off the Aggies herself, with a block assist to give the Wolverines the advantage. She then followed it up with a solo block to cap off the victory. Jarema had the match high in blocks on the day with 13.

A few other standouts on the afternoon were sophomore Kristen Allred, who tallied a game high of 18 kills and two aces, along with a block. Freshman Kazna Tarawhiti, who ended the game with 15 kills and a block. The biggest standout on the afternoon was Jarema who not only got the game winning point in the deciding set, but almost broke her own single-match record of 14 blocks that she set earlier on the season.

The win puts UVU at 14-11 on the season and an even 6-6 in the WAC. They will take the momentum of their three game win streak with them on their final road trip of the season to face University of Missouri Kansas City on Nov. 8. Two days later they will go to Illinois to face off against Chicago State on Nov. 10 to finish off the trip.

