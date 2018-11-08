Kicking off their regular season against Westminster, UVU’s men’s basketball team soared to an easy victory over the Griffins 96-71 in front of their home crowd on Nov. 6.

After trailing briefly in the opening minutes, the Wolverines quickly took control by halftime, heading to the locker room with a commanding 42-27 lead. During the second half, they only expanded it, moving the margin to much as 30 points, and ultimately finished with a final score of 96-71.

UVU had five different players score in the double figures. Junior guard Jake Toolson, who led the team in scoring in UVU’s preseason exhibition game against Dixie State, again led the way with 22 points. Freshman guard Isaiah White had a team-high eight rebounds to go along with 10 points and five assists. The team shot well all night, especially behind the arc where they made 11 of their 22 attempts.

Last year, the Wolverines finished with a final record of 23-11, which was the most wins they had ever recorded in a season. They advanced to the WAC Conference Championship Semifinals before falling to the Grand Canyon Antelopes. They hope to see similar success this season.

Toolson, a transfer student from BYU, will be heading to Provo to face his former team along with the rest of the Wolverines on Nov. 9 at 8:00 p.m.

Photo courtesy of: UVU Athletics