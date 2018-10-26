UVU women’s golf team finished eighth at the Lesser Harbottle Invitational in Lakewood, Wash. The tournament was a 54-hole tournament that took place on Oct. 15 and Oct. 16. A very strong start propelled the Wolverines to the second place spot in the standings after round one, but they were unable to maintain their spot to top the leaderboard.

Day one showed some good and bad for the Wolverines. In the first of two rounds for the day, the Wolverines carded a score of 12-over-par. UVU Senior Carly Dehlin Hirsch led the entire tournament with a first round score of 2-under-par. Unable to maintain the top spot, Dehlin Hirsch dropped 16 spots after round two and finished day one with a 36-hole score of 7-over-par. Coming off the best tournament of her collegiate career, Nathalie Irlbacher sits in a tie for 36th in the individual standings after shooting a 36-hole score of 10-over-par.

Day two showed improvement for the Wolverines. Shooting a solid team score of 7-over-par, the Wolverines were able to jump up three spots and finish in eighth place. UVU finished ahead of both Grand Canyon University and host Seattle University. Dehlin Hirsch ended with the best overall tournament for the Wolverines. Recording 7 birdies overall, she was able to finish in a tie for 15th place. Senior Ana Raga had a very solid final round for the Wolverines. After a rough first two rounds, she responded with a 1-over-par score and five birdies. This jumped her up 18 spots in the individual rankings. Santa Clara won the tournament shooting a team score of 27-over-par.

The Wolverines next tournament takes place Oct. 28-30 in Hot Springs Village, Ark.