Titans give UVU first loss of young season

After avoiding a loss in each of the first two games of the season, the Utah Valley University men’s soccer team suffered its first setback with that being a 2-0 loss at Cal State Fullerton late Sunday night.

The Wolverines and Titans played to a scoreless draw at the end of the first half. But, CSUF was able to find the back of the night in the early moments of the second half with a goal from sophomore midfielder Jesse Sotelo. The goal was Sotelo’s first of the season.

Late in the match — with UVU scrambling to equalize and steal a draw on the road — the Titans again found pay dirt and slammed the door shut on any comeback hopes. In the 80th minute, sophomore forward Charly Anguiano would net his first goal for the Titans. This one coming from the top of the penalty box.

“I thought our start was very good. We created enough quality chances to find a goal or two and that certainly would’ve changed the game,” said UVU head coach Greg Maas to reporters.

“Nonetheless, it was a tough loss. I applaud our players as they never quit working, despite having next to nothing left after Friday night’s overtime match with only 10-men. Looking ahead, we’re in a good spot, and the boys are ready to return to Clyde Field for our upcoming two-game home stand,” said Maas.

The loss marked the first time that UVU has lost to the Southern California foe, having won the previous two matches. The Wolverines will look to rebound on both sides of the ball. The Titans out-shot UVU 14-5, as well as controlling tempo for much of the match. CSUF also held the advantage with seven corner kicks to one for UVU.

The Wolverines will attempt to bounce back at home, where they have won seven of their last nine contests dating back to last season. The upcoming matches will be against Canisius College on Sept. 13, and the University of California Irvine on Sept. 16.

Photo courtesy of UVU Athletics

