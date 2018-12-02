Utah Valley University vs Southern Utah University

Where: Cedar City, Utah

When: Dec. 3 at 12 p.m.

UVU has another in-state matchup during non-conference play as they head to Cedar City to take on Southern Utah University. The last time these two teams met was last season, when the Wolverines beat the Thunderbirds in the UCCU Center, 69-61. The Wolverines look to repeat that success on the Thunderbirds’ home court.

Quick Glance: Southern Utah University

Nickname: Thunderbirds

Location: Cedar City, Utah

Conference: Big Sky Conference

2017-2018 Season: 3-27 (overall), 2-16 (conference), 2-12 (home), 1-14 (away), 0-1 (neutral)

The Thunderbirds had one of their worst seasons ever last year, in which they won only three games. They had a mix of lopsided and close-call losses during the 2017-2018 season. This season, though, is already looking up for the Thunderbirds.

First, they have a new head coach at the helm, Tracy Sanders. Second, they have almost equaled their win total from last year, winning two out of their first five games thus far this season, including an upset of Brigham Young University at home.

As was noted, they have a first year head coach leading the way for them this season. Last season’s head coach, Chris Boettcher, was fired after four seasons with SUU. The dismissing of Coach Boettcher was due impart to not just the fact he won only three games during the 2017-2018 season, but also having a losing record each of his four years there and winning less games than in the previous season.

Coach Sanders looks to continue her team’s positive start going into the matchup with the Wolverines. UVU has historically played well against SUU, and both teams will have something to play for in this matchup.

It was noted that SUU had a season to forget last year, but UVU had one of those themselves, losing some really bad games and having a losing record on the season. This upcoming matchup can bring something positive for both teams on the early season in non-conference play.

Photo credit: Johnny Morris