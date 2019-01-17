Kicking off their first meet of 2019 with a number of solid performances, UVU’s indoor track team dominated at the Stacy Dragila Invitational held on Jan. 11-12. In front of the crowd at Pocatello, ID, they registered a eight individual wins and even broke some records.



Among the top performers were senior Savannah Neuberger and junior Albert MacArthur. Apart from capturing a win in the 800-meter race with a final time of 2:14, Neuberger also broke the school record in the mile with a blazing time of 4:53.08. Meanwhile, MacArthur broke his own school records in the long jump and the triple jump, ending with final marks of 7.46 meters and 15.42 meters while taking home the gold in both events. Both were named WAC Indoor Track and Field Athletes of the Week for their performances.



On the women’s side, junior Maria Blad came out on top in the women’s 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.85 seconds. Sophomore Chania Nagel added a victory in the shot put.



For the men, Seth Krauss was the only one to clear two meters during the finals for the high jump, finishing with a final leap of 2.08 meters. Sophomore Alex Lawrence meanwhile reached 4.90 meters in the pole vault to lead the field at that event.



UVU’s next meet on Jan. 25-26 will be their closest, the Weber State Invitational located in Ogden, UT. The WAC Indoor Championships will be on Feb. 21-23 followed by the NCAA Indoor Championships on March 8-9.

Photo courtesy of: UVU Athletics