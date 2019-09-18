Sophomore forward Leo Fuchs racing his opponent to the ball
UVU takes on UC Irvine, bewildered on game-winning corner kick

Posted on Author Tanner Heath Comment(0)

Utah Valley University looked to keep their hot offense from the weekend aflame on Monday night. But, the University of California Irvine doused those chances with a back-breaking golden goal in double overtime, winning 2-1.

The all-time series record between UVU and UCI was split 1-1 going into the match on Monday. The series dates back to 2014, and the Wolverines took last seasons matchup 2-1 in Irvine.

The Anteater’s got on the board first with a goal by junior forward Eder Oliva in the 19th minute. The goal was Oliva’s first on the season.

UVU wouldn’t get on the board until late into the second half. Senior forward Blake Frischknecht powered a kick into the back of the net in the 72nd minute to knot the game at 1-1.

Regulation would end with the score still tied at 1-1, as the Wolverines would head to overtime for the second straight match. This one, however, not ending as favorably as the last for UVU.

In short, UCI’s senior midfielder Victor Falck’s header golden goal was scored in the second minute of double overtime. This was Falck’s first on the season — a huge first on the season at that.

“To lose in double overtime on a set piece is never easy to accept,” said UVU head coach Greg Maas to reporters. “This team however, is resilient and we’ll learn from this as we prepare for our final two non-conference matches in Las Vegas against Santa Clara and Saint Mary’s.”

The Wolverines ended the short home stand at 1-1, both being double overtime games. They will now head out to the UNLV tournament to face Santa Clara on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 8:30 p.m. MST. The second match of the tournament will take place on Sunday, Sept. 22 against Saint Mary’s at 1 p.m. MST.

Photo by Cameron Hunsinger

Avatar
Tanner Heath

