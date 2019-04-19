Paxton Schultz: Getting to know Orem’s ace

Utah Valley University pitcher Paxton Schultz has quickly become the ace of the pitching staff in his junior year. He throws up to 95 miles-per-hour on the radar gun and strikes out his opponents in bunches. If you’ve see Schultz pitch those things are pretty evident, so what don’t you know or see about Schultz?

Take his game day routine and preparation for example. It’s a major key to having a successful day on the mound.

“I show up to the ballpark early to make sure I get all of my stretches and warm-ups in,” said Schultz. “But the biggest thing for me on game day is my mental preparation, that starts in the morning and up until first pitch.”

When Schultz isn’t on the mound or in the classroom he loves to try his hand at another sport — golf. He really enjoys golfing with this family and improving his game on the fairway. It makes sense that mental preparation is key for him on the diamond because his other favorite sport requires much of the same mentality.

Having the opportunity to play baseball in the city he grew up in is something that Schultz doesn’t take for granted. He played at Orem High School, won awards, region titles and played in state championship games, but ultimately wants to win at the next level as a Wolverine.

“My goal for my baseball career here at UVU is to win a WAC tournament and help get this team into a regional for the College World Series,” said Schultz.

Being a student comes first when being an athlete at a university, and Schultz realizes that being a finance major.

“I want to play baseball for as long as I can, but know that it’s something I can’t do forever,” said Schultz. “I plan to play for as long as I can but also get my degree and one day get my MBA.”

His most memorable game this season came in Seattle against conference foe Seattle University. He pitched eight strong innings, gave up no runs on just six hits, struck out seven and garnered his lone win on the season.

“It was nice to be able to help us get our first conference win in that game, and it was my first win on the season so this game had to be my most memorable so far this season.” Schultz is on pace for career high numbers in every major pitching category this season and is eligible for the Major League Baseball draft this summer. So, if there is any athlete to keep your eye on this spring/summer at UVU look no further than Orem’s ace.

