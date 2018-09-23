Photo courtesy of: Jason Erickson

After placing 11th in the first tournament of the season, the Wolverines Men’s Golf team showed little improvement, placing 9th at the Huntsman Spring Invitational. The tournament was held in Driggs, ID and featured 10 teams, including University of Utah and Utah State University. The Utes hosted the tournament and were able to place first with an overall score of -22. Tying Utah State for 9th, the Wolverines shot an overall score of +33..

Gabe Lysen led the Wolverines in the two day tournament after shooting scores of 73, 75 and 71, finishing +3 on the tournament. Lysen eagled a 408-yard par 4 in the second round,a very impressive feat. Aaron Yeates started off hot for the Wolverines sitting -3 after round one. After hitting a hole in one on hole five, Yeates was looking to carry that momentum with him throughout the rest of the rounds. After shooting 69 in the first round, he followed it up with an eight over 80 in round two, which sat him in 33rd on the individual scores leaderboard. After two rounds on day one, the Wolverines were sitting in 10th place at 22 over par.

After round three on day two, the Wolverines were able to jump up a spot and finished tied for 9th to end the tournament. They tied with Utah State with a three round score of +33. Lysen continued the quality play by shooting -1 for the last round. This put him in a tie for 21st to end the tournament. After shooting the Wolverines low round of the tournament at 69, Yeates finished tied for 45th at 12-over par.

Showing a lot of bright spots throughout the two day tournament, the Wolverines could have a very bright year if they are able to put it all together. Some low scores in individual rounds have showed the golfers have what it takes, now they just need to put it together as a whole.