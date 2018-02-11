Baseball season is right around the corner in Utah Valley, and things are looking bright for the UVU men’s baseball team this year. Here are a few things to look out for during the upcoming season.

Toughest Opponent

The Wolverines will travel to Starkville, Miss., March 9 to take on Mississippi State in a three game series. Playing against a Southeastern Conference team means UVU is facing a tough battle.. Last year the Bulldogs posted a 40-27 overall record and made it to the Baton Rouge Super Regional where they lost two in a row to the potential National Championship runner-ups LSU. If the Wolverines can take at least one game from the Bulldogs, it should give them national recognition and confidence heading into conference play.

Key Players To Watch For

Drew Sims was just named WAC Freshman of the year in Baseball Americas season preview. This is his first game as a college player, so it will be interesting to see how he handles his first season.

Jackson Overlund, Cal Moltzan and Trevor Peterson should provide a lot of power for the Wolverine offense this year. Peterson was named to the WAC top ten draft prospect list, and Overlund and Moltzan combined for seven home runs and 54 RBI’s last year.

As for pitching, Jackson Cofer is a player to keep an eye on. The southpaw from Las Vegas, Nev., is entering his senior year and has been nothing but solid for the Wolverines during his previous years. Jake Mayer is another pitcher that will be key for the team’s success this year. He’s a workhorse who’s efficient on the mound.

Key Game

The Arizona Wildcats will visit Orem to take on UVU for one game April 30. The last time the Wildcats came to Orem was in 2012 with the Wolverines winning 5-4. This is a game that would be a big confidence boost in the middle of the season and that could really show the direction of the team.

Hittin’ the Road

The Wolverines will be on the road for the first 16 games of the season. They will travel to California, Texas, Mississippi, down the road to Provo and then back to California again.These games on the road will be a test of toughness for the Wolverines. Coming back from this stretch with a record above .500 will serve as a huge confidence booster for the team, giving them momentum going into a home stretch of nine games in a row.

Although the teams they are playing have a good track record, the Wolverines tend to shine in tough games. They have a good chance of coming back from this road trip with a great record to start the season.