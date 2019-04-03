Eighth place finish ends regular season for UVU women’s golf

It seems like just yesterday the UVU women’s golf team started the second half of their season in the Battle of the Rocks tournament, but alas the final regular season tournament came and went. The tournament, the Fresno State Classic, took place in Fresno, Calif. on April 1 and 2.



The Wolverines found themselves in ninth place after two rounds on April Fool’s Day with a combined score of 599, 23-over par. Senior Carly Dehlin Hirsch led the way for UVU at the end of the day tied for 23rd place. She held that spot tied at 23rd through the remaining round with a score of 6-over par.



UVU freshman Nathalie Irlbacher came to impress in the final round after shooting 3-over par in round one and 1-over par in round two. Six birdies in round three gave her a total of 11 birdies on the tournament. This brought her to a score of an even par in the final round and 4-over par on the tournament putting her tied for 16th place.



UVU junior Kate Williamson had an impressive eagle shot on a par-5, 12th hole in round two. Williamson finished the round 3-over par and the tournament 10-over par. She tied for 34th place.



Fellow WAC competitor Grand Canyon placed second out of the 14 teams and sophomore Alexis Linam took second place overall with an impressive 6-under par. GCU was the only other WAC school to participate in the Fresno State Classic.



UVU would end the tournament within one stroke of UC Irvine (890) and two strokes of Nevada (889), putting them in eighth place with a grand total of 891, 27-over par.



The Wolverines will head to Lakewood, Wash. to compete in the WAC championship against their eight conference foes. The tournament will take place over three days at the Oakbrook Golf Club on April 18, 19 and 20.



