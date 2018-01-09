Many college students can understand the complexities of sexuality and identity. Students see how this can clash with living in a conservative community. In October 2017, the Utah Legislature finally settled a lawsuit filed by Equality Utah standing against “no promo homo” laws. The settlement declared these older laws unconstitutional and ordered public schools to organize resources to keep LGBT students safe from harassment. These state laws discourage and prohibit public schools from discussing anything related to LGBT communities. This silencing enforced by the Utah Board of Education promotes discrimination and perpetuates lack of safety for LGBT youth in public K-12 schools.

The proposal by Equality Utah to repeal older Utah state sex education laws passed; laws such as SB-196 takes no position on homosexuality but promotes abstinence before marriage while discouraging discussion on sex education in general according to Sen. Stuart Adams.

Whether or not the policies in place will help open up the minds of other individuals in positions of power continues to be an important question to ask, regardless of law. This is not to say that the advocacy and work against institutional oppression is not valuable and can’t provide social change. However, legal victories are clearly not enough to prevent LGBT suicides when Utah is the fifth-ranked state for the highest suicide rate in the nation and many state officials espouse anti-gay sentiments.

Living in a predominantly religious community where some believe that marriage exists only between a man and woman is one challenge for someone who does not fit that norm. Cultural expectations about abstaining from any sexual activity before marriage is another.

Nathan Roundy, a political science major who identifies as a gay cisgender male, said that one way we could lessen discrimination is to first self-reflect. Roundy said that one of the problems with people’s lack of understanding is that so many people in Utah County and the state do not check their prejudice and think about why they might feel uncomfortable. “I think we need to move beyond looking at another person and saying ‘your behavior, you skin color, your sexuality or your gender presentation makes me uncomfortable’ instead we should look at ourselves and say ‘am I making myself uncomfortable because of my prejudice or hate?’” He also said that in order to prevent LGBT youth from self-harm, we should find common ground with people who disagree with gay marriage or identity by addressing love as a shared value. “Then we can say well we may not agree with lifestyle choices, political action or sex education, but we can agree that these kids need love.”

Blaire Ostler, a philosophy major who identifies as a pansexual cisgender female, talked about the wide spectrum of gender and sexual desire. Ostler also talked about the differences between gender and sexual identity. She said even though they’re connected, people often think gender and desire are the same, when they can be independent of each other. “The most common sexual identities are either hetereosexual, homosexual, bisexual or pansexual…It gets more complicated because there aren’t just two genders, there’s a whole spectrum, there’s transgender, bigender, intersex and so on.” She also talked about how we can expand our conversations about identity as a whole. “I think sometimes we want to categorize people because it’s easier to identify problems, but when we lump and categorize, sometimes we neglect the issue,” Ostler said.

UVU students bring multiple spectrums of sexuality and gender and should continue to create spaces for critical discussion and awareness.

This recent settlement was a significant step but that shouldn’t lessen the urgency to continue to make each other aware and more open with ideas about what counts as a family and who or how to love. There are many ways for culture to progress in Utah County, one could try to reach across cultural lines even within a politically conservative state. It’s up to us as college students to continue to create more room for deeper understanding of sexuality and identity.