Senior students in the Technology Management program at UVU, finished up their semester service project July 23 with a clean-up event at the Lindon Marina.

students organized the clean-up event using skills obtained through the UVU Technology Management program as a way to help the local wildlife and benefit the community.

At the event, students and 20 volunteers went to work cleaning up trash, removing dead fish and birds and pulling weeds along the shoreline, picnic and camping areas. They also installed “no-littering” signs, and repainted buildings in an ongoing effort to bring a positive community impact.

Andrea Bradford, a senior UVU student in charge of organizing the event, says that the amount of trash collected was incredible.

“The volunteers filled the back of a pickup truck with over 16 bags of garbage (including weeds, dead fish, bricks, food wrappers, cigarettes, etc.,” said Bradford. “The marina was significantly cleaner and safer after the cleanup event.”

Bradford and her two colleagues met weekly to review assignments, call local companies for potential sponsorships, recruit volunteers and to determine the date of the cleanup. She also took into consideration the needs of the facility.

Alongside Bradford was senior UVU student Tate Harris, who worked as the project presentation coordinator. Harris helped bring the project to life through connecting with marina staff and gathering volunteers for the event.

“Any time you take on a cleanup project like this it can become a huge project,” Harrissaid. “I was happy we were able to get volunteers to come out, [including] some of the guys from the UVU Race Team including my instructor Matt Hasara.”

The volunteers consisted of both individuals and families from the marina’s neighboring suburbs, with some even bringing their children to help out.

According to Bradford, many of the youngsters were more than eager to lend a hand.

“A few of the younger children were really excited to help out and had a lot of curiosity for the area,” Bradford said. “They did some exploring while they cleaned up and found some treasures on the beach including feathers, dried plants, and a coconut shell.”

Roy Scott, a senior technology management major who submitted the idea to the class for verification, gathered information for reports leading up to the cleanup. Over the summer, Scott says having the chance to work alongside Bradford and Harris has been a rewarding experience.

“Working with them was great,” Scott said. “I am so glad that I had the opportunity to work with them.”

Once known as the “Geneva Resort,” the Lindon Marina is home to various species of catfish, white bass, walleye, and bluegill.

Mitchell Baker, Lindon Marina assistant manager, says that events like this help secure the prosperity of the wildlife that call the marina home.

“It’s essential for the community to maintain the beautiful natural spaces in Utah like the marina, simply because there’s not enough of us to keep it nice for everyone,” he said.