Trespassing

Monday Sept. 24 at 3:29 p.m. at the UVLA

An officer responded to delayed reports of a trespassed individual who was observed being on university property. The officer checked the area, but was unable to locate the individual. The officer attempted to contact the individual several times via phone, but was unable to. He finally made contact with the person on Thursday Sept. 27 and issued them one last warning for being on university property.

Criminal Mischief

Tuesday Sept. 25 at the Geneva Property

A male had jumped the fence at the dome, located on the Geneva Property on Saturday Sept. 22 at 3:57 p.m. The suspect jumped the fence to gain access to the practice fields. He then pushed down the gate brackets to allow his friends to gain access. Later, the suspect pushed the roundabout door to gain access into the dome. Dispatch was able to get pictures of the suspects. The case still under investigation.

Trespassing

Friday, Sept. 25 in the Browning Administration Building at 2:14 p.m.

Officers responded to an individual that was observed trespassing on university property. The officers made contact with the individual and issued the them one last warning to leave. The individual was then escorted off university property and the officers cleared the scene without further incident.

Trespassing

Saturday, Sept. 29 at the Library at 6:56

A person contacted the police when they saw someone they thought was trespassing on campus. The caller had already left the area prior to calling police. Officers arrived and could not locate the individual.

Disorderly Conduct

Saturday, Sept. 29 at 840 South 400 West at 9:34 p.m.

An officer responded to the Business Administration Visitor Lot on a report of a disorderly event. The reporting person stated that a drink was thrown from another vehicle into his vehicle. Officers have not been able to contact the vehicle’s driver. Officers will continue to attempt to contact the suspect in this case.

Criminal Mischief

Saturday, Sept. 29 at the Lakeside Parking Lot at 10:30 p.m.

Officers were dispatched on reports of an individual who was keying the complainant’s vehicle. Officers arrived and located the individual who denied any wrongdoing. The complainant met with officers and said they were assaulted by the person and provided video of the altercation. Officers then took the individual into custody and transported the them to their residence in Orem and released them to their guardian. The person was escorted from university property and charges are pending. Mental problems appear to be involved with the individual and their actions.

Illustration by Thomas Willis