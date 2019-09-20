The Best Team In Utah Is. . . | QF S2 Ep3

The UVU Review
- Men’s soccer: OT loss to UC Irvine, head on the road to play Santa Clara and #6 Saint Mary’s in Las Vegas
- Women’s soccer: loss to BYU, take on San Diego at home and UNLV on the road
- Women’s Volleyball: 2-8 after Hawaii Tournament, take on USU and Weber State
- Shoutout: Kevin Lynch named WAC Cross Country Men’s Athlete of the week. Posted the top 8k WAC time at the UC Riverside Invitational, helping the WAC rank fourth out of 26 teams overall.
The In-State Special
- BYU football
- Utah Football
- Utah State Football (taking on SDSU on the road)
Final Stretch
- College athlete “fair pay” bill. College athletes will be able to profit off their likeness if bill passed.
Credits:
Host: Andrew Creer
Co Host: Tanner Heath
Production, Editing, Theme Song, and Mixing by: Ethan Young
Logos Designed By: Ysabel Berger
(Original Air Date: 09/20/19)
Although undecided in major, Ethan Young has a great love for digital audio, music, and learning. He is currently the Executive Producer for the podcasts at the UVU Review. Ever since he started working with the UVU Review fall of 2018, he has been excited to get a deeper look into journalism.