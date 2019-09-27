News

Students empty free Pepsi machines

UVU’s Homecoming week is here and with it came free Pepsi soda. Free Pepsi and Diet Pepsi drinks filled three different vending machines on campus this morning for any UVU students.

Michael Simister, an Exercise Science major, walked slowly around the machine considering the available drinks.

“I’m a sprite guy. But hey, it’s free,” Simister said.

Throughout the day students grabbed their share of soda next to Taco Bell, the UVU Bookstore and the hallway of the Physical Science building. All three were empty before the day turned to evening.

Pepsi is the official sponsor of Homecoming and has a pouring contract with UVU. This is Pepsi’s second year partnering with UVU during Homecoming week.

“Pepsi is a way to give back to the students,” said Amie Huntsman, a member of the Alumni Association which coordinates Homecoming week each year.

