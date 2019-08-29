Slow start for Women’s Soccer, a Repeat of Last Season

Coming off a dismal 5-14-2 record last season, the UVU women’s soccer team looked to turn a new page and start their 2019 season in winning fashion. A road trip double dip in the state of Michigan to face Michigan State and the University of Michigan. This was their chance to start off on the right foot.

2018 vs. 2019 Seasons

Exhibition games are a great way for teams to compete against programs they normally wouldn’t play against. This helps gauge what their season might look like. In 2018, the Wolverines claimed a victory against Idaho State in the exhibition game 3-1. This season, though, didn’t favor as well with their exhibition game against Oakland University, where they ended in a 1-1 draw.

The following two games in both seasons resulted in two consecutive losses. The 2018 roster didn’t see their first recorded win until game five against Cal Poly. The Wolverines look to snap this short-lived trend as they prepare to play Cal Poly again, this time at Clyde Field in game three of this season.

Season Opener

Game one didn’t turn out how they planned with a tough 1-3 loss to the Michigan State University Spartans. Defense was the name of the game in the first half as neither team was able to land the ball into the net, despite several attempts. MSU would go up 3-0 before UVU could answer back. Junior midfielder Amber Tripp landed the only Wolverine goal in the 74th minute.

“With this loss the Wolverines have now lost three straight season-openers, all of which have come on the road. Their last season-opening victory came in 2016 at Northern Arizona,” said sports editor Tanner Heath in a previous article.



Michigan Take Two

Game two ended in similar fashion with a heartbreaking overtime loss to the blue and maize Wolverines of Michigan University. Tripp came in clutch in the 53rd minute to tie the game up for UVU. Regulation ended with a tied score of 1-1, sending the game into overtime. U-M’s junior midfielder Sarah Stratigakis finished the game off with a goal just three minutes into the overtime period.

The Wolverines are now headed home and are looking to bring a win to Clyde Field against Cal Poly on Aug. 30 at 5 p.m. MST.



Photo courtesy of Rey Del Rio