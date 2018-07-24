The investigators hired to evaluate Melissa Frost’s and Emily Tooy’s Title IX complaints received $41,532 in compensation according to government records.

Jody Shipper, the investigator into Frost’s case, received nearly $32,557, while Employer-Lawyer’s Spencer Phillips only received $8,975 for his investigation into Tooy’s complaint.

Shipper began her investigation in July 2017, which was one month after Frost was placed on an unspecified leave of absence; Phillips’ investigation began in June 2017.

In August 2017, it was announced that UVU was being placed under federal investigation for potential Title IX violations.

In addition to being an investigator in this case, Shipper is also the co-founder of Project IX, a non-profit organization that specializes in Title IX consultancy.

According to the Project IX website, she is “a nationally recognized expert on Title IX”.

Phillips owns and operates Employer-Lawyer and is currently a discrimination lawyer; he also served as an employment-law judge.

According to his website, he “is committed to protecting your business from claims of discrimination, harassment, retaliation [and] wrongful discharge”.

In May 2018, former Title IX Coordinator and Director of EEO/Affirmative Action Melissa Frost filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against UVU.

Her suit claims that she was fired in retaliation for her being a whistleblower, saying that the university failed to address several Title IX violations including discrimination and the university’s handling of sexual assault cases.

Emily Tooy came forward with a similar story after the announcement of Frost’s lawsuit, saying that she filed a complaint after the university failed to address harassment.

For more UVU Review coverage of this topic: