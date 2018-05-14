Sex Offense

April 24 — 7 p.m.

An officer was dispatched to the Fulton Library on reports of an individual inappropriately touching themselves while on a computer. Upon arrival, the officer located the suspect, who then admitted to the lewd acts. The officer issued them a citation, removed them from UVU for the day and referred the individual to Judicial Affairs.

Theft

April 25 — 2:40 a.m.

While patrolling near College Drive, an officer observed a vehicle parked in a road lane and an occupant loading up a traffic barricade. The officer stopped the vehicle and retrieved the barricade. Both the driver and passenger were issued misdemeanor citations for theft.

Juvenile Problem

April 25 — 3:05 a.m.

An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding near 1100 W. 800 S. in Orem. The driver was given a citation and the passenger was notified of an active warrant. Another passenger was found to be a juvenile and in violation of Utah County Curfew; the officer issued a Juvenile Referral for the infraction.

Criminal Mischief

April 26 — 11:11 a.m.

An officer spoke to a complainant who reported graffiti in one of the UVU tunnels. The officer located video footage of the incident and was looking for a suspect. The information was forwarded to UVU Facilities for cleanup. On May 1, the officer checked with Orem’s graffiti unit, but was unable to locate any suspect information.

Traffic Offense

April 28 — 11:09 p.m.

An officer stopped a vehicle in the UVU Roundabout for two non-moving violations. During the investigation, the driver was found to: be driving on a suspended license, have license plates from another vehicle, have no insurance (third offense) and failed to turn on headlights. The vehicle was impounded, and the driver was taken to their home in Orem.

Marijuana

April 30 — 11:33 p.m.

While on patrol near 600 S. 400 W. in Orem, an officer stopped a vehicle because the passenger side headlight was out. Upon contacting the driver, the officer smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. The passenger admitted to having the marijuana and was issued a citation.