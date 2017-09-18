Bliss was the summer of 1988 in Derry. Everything from great bands, like New Kids On the Block, blasting on the radio, cliff jumping with friends into the lake, bullies cruising through the streets looking for the next chubby kid to pick on. Everything, except the terrifying clown in the sewers hunting for the next meal. Twenty-seven years have passed since IT was first brought to the screen. Now ‘IT’ is back, hungrier than ever.

IT hit theaters Sept. 8 and it did more than terrify the audience. In the US, it earned $123.1 million ticket sales and $68 million overseas on opening weekend.

The movie is based on Stephen King’s thrilling novel. Many claim it is his best work and the scariest of King’s novels. Not only did fans around the world love the film, the master of horror, Stephen King, saw the film twice before it hit theaters. According to a video interview posted a week before the film’s release, King saw the movie twice because he couldn’t believe how good it was.

“I had hopes, but I was not prepared for how good it really was.” King said. “It’s something that’s different, and at the same time, it’s something that audiences are [going to] relate to. They’re [going to] like the characters. To me, it’s all about character. If you like the characters … if you care … the scares generally work.”

The film is based in the fictional town of Derry, Maine. The people who live there believe the town is cursed because the town has experienced tragic child-murders every 27 years. A group of bullied kids think that this “curse” is back because children once again go missing. As the group begins to investigate, they each start to have strange visions of their fears, all of which feature a clown.

The cast makes this film enjoyable, terrifying, and humorous. Many people will find the gang of misfit teenagers fighting a monster that is out to kill children enjoyable because it is reminiscent of the popular television series Stranger Things.

Pennywise (Bill Skarsgard) had big shoes to fill after Tim Curry’s performance in the 1990 version of IT but he filled those shoes amazingly. From his eerie voice to the off-center glare from behind red balloons, Pennywise will become a new clown of nightmares.

This film earns a solid A grade. Everything from the camera angles and intense music to the thrilling thematic elements makes this film worth seeing for anyone seeking a real scare. The film toys on the fears of the children. As each child goes through their own fear, the audience may see their own childhood fears uprooted throughout the movie. The film is thrilling because it is successful at finding that scared child inside all of us that still hates going down to the basement alone.