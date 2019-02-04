

Provo’s Fox Running celebrated the release of their debut single, “The Fox or Flower,” with a blissful set at Velour Live Music Gallery on Thursday, Jan. 31.

The band is fronted by former Pipes member Emmelie Arntz, who brought members of her previous group on to perform a small set before closing out the night with the new single.

The band is fronted by Emmelie Arntz, who brought her former band members from the group Pipes on to perform a small set before closing out the night with the new single.

“[The song] was a passion project of mine.It took a year to write from start to finish.” Arntz said, “ “Pieces of it came from all over my life. It all came together and I knew I had to have it produced and released.”

“The Fox or Flower” builds on a foundation of picked acoustic guitar, slowly layering horns and a gentle pulse of floor tom as Arntz intones trepidacious, vulnerable sentiments: “I am silent and seeing / I am hesitant breathing.”

The band opened their set with a few more originals, all with the same forlorn tone. Musicians came and went, as well as an eclectic use of instruments including the theremin.

Opening for Fox Running were Tate Sexton & The Attic Kids and Nate Hardyman. Stream “The Fox or Flower” below.