Whether you want to find people who love to dance as much as you do or connect with people in your major, UVU has a club for you.

Club Rush took place in the Grande Ballroom Sept. 18 and 19. It is one of the most-attended events the Student Association holds each year. With nearly 120 clubs represented, there were plenty of opportunities for students to find ways to get involved on campus.

“Clubs reach out to students who may not find their people just going to class. If you like hunting and fishing, we have that club. Just anything you can imagine,” said Hannah Cosper, Vice President of Clubs.

There was a wide selection of hobby-based clubs, such as the Tabletop Gaming Club or the Bachata Club. The Bachata Club enticed students to join their station by hosting music and dancers in the Ballroom. If you’re more academically inclined, there are clubs for that as well. The Pre-Law and Cyber Security clubs offer internship assistance, test prep and guest speakers from their respective fields.

There are also plenty of clubs that will help you get involved in politics and social activism. UVU has an environmental club, a college Republican chapter, and Spectrum, UVU’s queer student alliance, to name a few. Spectrum representative Drew Cannon, a theatre education major, said that the organization also works hard to make campus more inclusive.

“Someone noticed that when you sign up for a gym membership, it asks for your gender. So we are working on making [the process] a little easier for everyone,” said Cannon.

Also featured at the event were several UVU sports teams, as well as The Den, the official student cheering section for all UVU sporting events. The Student Association was represented with a table advertising the upcoming Emerald Ball and selling tickets for the event.

If you missed out on Club Rush, don’t fret. A full list of all the clubs on campus, information on how to join or start a club and a calendar of events can be found at uvu.edu/clubs.