Wolvering Buzz | Special Interview with Gary Herbert and Justin JonesWolvering Buzz

This week, Matthew Drachman meets with special guests Gary Herbert, former governor, and Justin Jones, head of the Herbert Institute on campus. The Herbert Institute is UVU’s very own institute of public policy, something unique to the school. Together they discuss the process of establishing it, and share their vision for what they hope it can do for our students.

Thank you all so much for a wonderful semester! We’ll see you in the new year!

