Wolvering Buzz | Special Interview with Gary Herbert and Justin JonesWolvering Buzz |

3 seconds ago Matthew Drachman

This week, Matthew Drachman meets with special guests  Gary Herbert, former governor,  and Justin Jones, head of the Herbert Institute on campus. The Herbert Institute is UVU’s very own institute of public policy, something unique to the school. Together they discuss the process of establishing it, and share their vision for what they hope it can do for our students.

Thank you all so much for a wonderful semester! We’ll see you in the new year!

More Stories

Wolverine Sports Central | Season 1: Episode 9

6 days ago Gavin Lee

Wellness for Wolverines | Season 2: Episode 14 | Social Wellness in the Winter

6 days ago Jefferson Albright

Wolverine Pack | Season 2: Episode 12 | Dead Week, Fall 2022

1 week ago Meg McKellar

The Cultured Wolverine | Season 1: Episode 13 | The Murder of Movie Theaters

2 weeks ago Meg McKellar

Wellness for Wolverines | Season 2: Episode 13 | Why YOU Should Start Weight Training

2 weeks ago Meg McKellar

Wolverine Pack | Season 2: Episode 11 Field Day in the Ballroom

2 weeks ago Meg McKellar

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.