Wolverine Sports Central | Season 1: Episode 9

Welcome back Wolverines! In our final episode of the semester, Nathan and Gavin check in on our teams and go over the seasons. We’ve had an amazing semester, and are looking forward to the next!

To keep in touch with us throughout the week, be sure to give us a follow on Instagram and Twitter @uvureview . You can also find us on FaceBook as The UVU Review. Go Wolverines!

Writer Sophomore at UVU. Writer for the UVU review, statistician for UVU ESPN+, and play-by-play commentator for UVU Men’s Lacrosse.

