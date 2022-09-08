Wolverine Sports Central | Season 1: Episode 2

11 hours ago Meg McKellar
Cover Art: a microphone made out of a basketball with the text "Wolverine Sports Central" is overlayed a two-tone green background

It’s been an exciting week in sports, and Nathan and Gavin are here to go over the highlights! Things are looking up for our wolverines after some major successes in women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, and men’s cross country. They also check in on the Jazz, discussing Donovan Mitchell’s trade to the Cavaliers, and speculate about BYU’s upcoming football clash with Baylor. Tune in next week to catch up on all things sports at UVU!

