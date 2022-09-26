Wolverine Pack | Season 2: Episode 5 | Fairs Galore

7 seconds ago Meg McKellar
Cover art: three sets of paw prints lead to the text reading "Wolverine Pack"

Welcome back to the Wolverine Pack, your central hub for Utah Valley University’s news. This week, Tevin and Sam talk about rodeo,  Mike Pence’s visitation to campus, and ethics awareness week. Not only that, they highlight some of the different events happening on campus ranging from internship fairs, study abroad expo, and club rush. For more information on any of this week’s stories, be sure to check out our website!

