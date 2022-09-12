Wolverine Pack | Season 2: Episode 3 | Talent Shows and TEC Fest

20 seconds ago Meg McKellar
Cover art: three sets of paw prints lead to the text reading "Wolverine Pack"

Welcome back to the Wolverine Pack, the central hub for all things UVU News! This week, hosts Tevin and Sam talk about their favorite articles from the week, TEC Fest, and announce some of the upcoming events on campus. Be sure to follow us at @uvureview on Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date on announcements and news on campus!

