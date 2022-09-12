Wolverine Pack | Season 2: Episode 3 | Talent Shows and TEC Fest

Welcome back to the Wolverine Pack, the central hub for all things UVU News! This week, hosts Tevin and Sam talk about their favorite articles from the week, TEC Fest, and announce some of the upcoming events on campus. Be sure to follow us at @uvureview on Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date on announcements and news on campus!

Subscribe to the podcast!

https://open.spotify.com/show/2LaQG1De9teruF3SXZygbK?si=c3c2ee04887e4c3e

https://wolverinepack.buzzsprout.com

Senior Podcast Producer