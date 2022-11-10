Wolverine Pack | Season 2: Episode 10 | The Beginning of the End (of Semester)

Welcome back to the Wolverine Pack! This week, Tevin and Sam go over all the upcoming events at Utah Vally University. The Noorda is getting ready for the end of semester showcases and our sports teams are ramping up to get settled in WAC standings. Tune in to hear all the details!

Find the podcast on Spotify, our website, or Buzzsprout!

Follow the UVU Review on Instagram and Twitter @uvureview to stay up to date on all things UVU!

