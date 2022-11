Welcome back to the Wolverine Pack! This week, Tevin and Sam give an overview of the events happening on campus. From thrift swaps, art and thesis submissions, and even a field day in the ballroom, there’s bound to be something for everyone!



Find the podcast on Spotify, our website, or Buzzsprout!

Follow the UVU Review on Instagram and Twitter @uvureview to stay up to date on all things UVU!

