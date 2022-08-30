Wolverine Pack | Season 2: Episode 1 | Weeks of Welcome 2022

1 day ago Meg McKellar
Cover art: three sets of paw prints lead to the text reading "Wolverine Pack"

Welcome, Wolverines, to a brand new semester at Utah Valley University! Join us this week as our hosts Tevin and Sam usher in the new school year by highlighting the amazing activities hosted by the university to kick this semester off right!

New episodes of Wolverine Pack drop every Monday at 6am.  In the meantime, be sure to follow @uvureview on instagram to stay up to date on all the amazing news stories posted throughout the week!

https://open.spotify.com/show/2LaQG1De9teruF3SXZygbK?si=c3c2ee04887e4c3e
https://wolverinepack.buzzsprout.com

