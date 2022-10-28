Wolverine Buzz | Season 3: Episode 4 – Interview with Darlene McDonald

8 seconds ago Matthew Drachman

In this episode, host Sam and editor in chief Matthew Drachman sit down with Darlene McDonald, a candidate in the upcoming election. They talk about voter suppression, data protection, student loan forgiveness, and much more. Be sure to tune in!

If you haven’t yet registered to vote, be sure to do so by October 28! Your voice matters in this upcoming election.

Find the podcast on SpotifyBuzzsprout, or the UVU Review’s website!

To stay up to date on all things UVU, give us a follow  @uvureview on Instagram and Twitter!

