Wolverine Buzz | Season 2: Episode 13

2 days ago Crystal Pugina


This week, our producer, Crystal, is filling in for our host, Dalton.  We interviewed Elizabeth McEwen, who is a UVU graduate currently pursuing her Master’s degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling at Regis University.  We’re talking about the transition into a graduate program, her advice for students wanting to go for higher degrees, how she balances her workload with her life, and more!  Listen in to hear all the details.  

BuzzSprout: https://wolverinebuzz.buzzsprout.com/
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4pLApZeuEpZxyLSdebu3DM?si=e5e622fbac8d471f

