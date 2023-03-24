Wellness for Wolverines | Season 3: Episode 9 | The Wellness Impact of Animals

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Welcome back, Wolverines! This week, host Natalie Black and special guests Gentry White and Pepper discuss the importance and jobs of service animals! The two talk about the difference between service animals and ESAs, task work, and how to interact with them.

Wellness for Wolverines has a new episode each Friday, so be sure to tune in next week! In the meantime, give us a follow on Instagram and Twitter @uvureview . You can also find us on FaceBook and at www.uvureview.com

Co Authors :

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related