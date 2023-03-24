Wellness for Wolverines | Season 3: Episode 9 | The Wellness Impact of Animals

March 24, 2023 Natalie Black
Welcome back, Wolverines! This week, host Natalie Black and special guests Gentry White and Pepper discuss the importance and jobs of service animals! The two talk about the difference between service animals and ESAs, task work, and how to interact with them.  

