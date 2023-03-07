Wellness for Wolverines | Season 3: Episode 7 | It All Comes Down to Good Food

Welcome back to Wellness for Wolverines! This week, to celebrate national nutrition month, host Natalie Black sits down with Kayla Jacobson a registered dietician at Utah Valley University. The two chat about how to break negative habits with food and how to encourage healthy eating.

Wellness for Wolverines has a new episode each Friday, so be sure to tune in next week! In the meantime, give us a follow on Instagram and Twitter @uvureview . You can also find us on FaceBook and at www.uvureview.com

