Wellness for Wolverines | Season 3: Episode 7 | It All Comes Down to Good Food

March 7, 2023 Natalie Black

Welcome back to Wellness for Wolverines! This week, to celebrate national nutrition month, host Natalie Black sits down with Kayla Jacobson a registered dietician at Utah Valley University. The two chat about how to break negative habits with food and how to encourage healthy eating. 

