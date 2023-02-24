Wellness for Wolverines | Season 3: Episode 6 | Think About It: The Infinite Consequences of Infinite Scrolling

Hello everyone! Welcome back to the monthly special, Think About It! This week, Natalie meets with Ari and Jordan to talk about social media and the way it can impact our brains!

Wellness for Wolverines has a new episode each Friday, so be sure to tune in next week! In the meantime, give us a follow on Instagram and Twitter @uvureview . You can also find us on FaceBook and at www.uvureview.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related