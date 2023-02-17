Wellness for Wolverines | Season 3: Episode 5 | Therapy 101

February 17, 2023 Natalie Black
A young woman reclines on a couch with a therapist

Welcome back to Wellness for Wolverines! This week, host Natalie Black sits down with Linda Pomar, a masters student studying clinical mental health counseling. The two discuss the importance and therapy and break down some of the stigma surrounding mental health.

Wellness for Wolverines has a new episode each Friday, so be sure to tune in next week! In the meantime, give us a follow on Instagram and Twitter @uvureview . You can also find us on FaceBook and at www.uvureview.com

Cover Art: the title "Wellness for Wolverines" occupies the top third while two people ride a tandem bike beneath
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Wellness for Wolverines | Season 3: Episode 4 | The Importance of Sleep

February 10, 2023 Natalie Black

The Cultured Wolverine | Season 2: Episode 4 | Social Entertainment

February 10, 2023 Meg McKellar

Wellness for Wolverines | Season 3: Episode 3 | Improve Your Social Media Experience

February 3, 2023 Natalie Black

The Cultured Wolverine | Season 2: Episode 3 | AI Art and it’s Impact on the Modern World

February 2, 2023 Meg McKellar

Wellness for Wolverines | Season 3: Episode 2 | Think About It: Leveling Up Your Mental Health

January 27, 2023 Natalie Black

The Cultured Wolverine | Season 2: Episode 2 | Out with a Splash

January 25, 2023 Meg McKellar

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.