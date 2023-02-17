Wellness for Wolverines | Season 3: Episode 5 | Therapy 101

Welcome back to Wellness for Wolverines! This week, host Natalie Black sits down with Linda Pomar, a masters student studying clinical mental health counseling. The two discuss the importance and therapy and break down some of the stigma surrounding mental health.

