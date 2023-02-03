Wellness for Wolverines | Season 3: Episode 3 | Improve Your Social Media Experience

Hello and welcome back to Wellness for Wolverines! We’ve all heard and read the studies about the negative effects that social media can have. However, it can be a powerful tool to help improve your life! This week, host Natalie Black and guest Meg McKellar discuss how to let your social media use benefit you!

Wellness for Wolverines has a new episode each Friday, so be sure to tune in next week! In the meantime, give us a follow on Instagram and Twitter @uvureview . You can also find us on FaceBook and at www.uvureview.com

