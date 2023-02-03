Wellness for Wolverines | Season 3: Episode 3 | Improve Your Social Media Experience

2 days ago Natalie Black
A student walks a tightrope with a balancing pole. On one side are the icons for tik tok, instagram, and youtube. The other side depicts a stack of books, a weight, and a shoe

Hello and welcome back to Wellness for Wolverines! We’ve all heard and read the studies about the negative effects that social media can have. However, it can be a powerful tool to help improve your life! This week, host Natalie Black and guest Meg McKellar discuss how to let your social media use benefit you!

Cover Art: the title "Wellness for Wolverines" occupies the top third while two people ride a tandem bike beneath
